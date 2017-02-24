Official online NBA destination in the UK

Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq and JaVale McGee get into an intense Twitter fight

Shaqtin' A Fool has become a staple of daily NBA content consumption for fans and players alike, but one person is fed up with the whole ordeal.

Enter JaVale McGee, who's been featured on the show more times than either he or Shaq would ever bother counting. 

Shaq made a loose promise that he would stop poking fun at the journeyman center at the request of his teammate, Draymond Green. That promise wouldn't last through the entirety of a single episode of the show. 

"He said he loves our show 'Shaqtin' a Fool,' but sometimes he thinks we put JaVale on there too much," Shaq noted during Inside the NBA. 

Moments later, the show aired this outrageous Doctor Strange parody featuring nothing but McGee goof-ups. It also featured Shaq playing a role in part of the film's trailer throughout the many Shaqtin' moments included:

Things took off from there once McGee got word of the latest attack from Shaq. JaVale jumped on Twitter to give the Hall of Fame big man his two cents on the ordeal:

Shaq wasn't going to take that without a response: 

At this point, the argument officially broke down to a full fledged Twitter war. It became the kind of thing you see between accounts that both still have their default egg avatars:

But Shaq had to get the last word on this, of course, playing on his favorite way to describe McGee: bum. Photoshop is a dangerous thing in the hands of a mad man:

Who won this chapter in the battle between Shaq and JaVale? Let us know your thoughts on the crazy argument in the comments!

