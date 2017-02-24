Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ranieri.

What Claudio Ranieri has told close friends after Leicester City sacked him

Claudio Ranieri released a dignified, heartfelt statement on Friday evening, less than 24 hours after he was sacked by Leicester City.

“Yesterday my dream died,” the Italian coach admitted in his opening sentence.

Even if you believe Leicester were left with no option but to sack Ranieri due to the Foxes’ worrying recent Premier League form, it’s impossible not to feel sorry for the 65-year-old whose achievements are unlikely to ever be replicated.

Perhaps it still hasn’t properly sunk in for many people yet; it was only nine months ago after all. But Leicester City - the 5000/1 pre-season outsiders - really did win the Premier League title last season.

That achievement should never, ever be understated. It is genuinely remarkable and Ranieri is the individual responsible for masterminding it.

Surely he feels betrayed by the players?

He deservedly won the 2016 FIFA Coach of the Year award just last month, ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Fernando Santos, and you could understand if he felt betrayed by some of his players. Players he inspired to scale heights that didn’t seem remotely possible.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

Notice how none of them have spoken up yet. Not even on social media. Their silence is deafening.

What we know about Ranieri's reaction to the news

Aside from his statement, what else do we know about how Ranieri handled the news?

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Well, The Sun claimed Ranieri was “furious” after being dismissed, just 16 days after the club’s Thai owners gave him their “unwavering support”, which is entirely understandable.

Here's what Ranieri has told close friends

Rob Dorsett, Sky Sports’ well-connected Leicester City reporter, has also provided some more information via Twitter this evening.

He claims Ranieri has told close friends he didn’t expect to be sacked following Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat away to Sevilla in the Champions League - a good result, all things considered, for the reigning Premier League title holders.

And secondly, Ranieri believes he still had the support of the “vast majority” of players at the King Power Stadium.

The Italian was clearly wrong on that front. Had that been true, it’s safe to assume he would still be in charge of the team ahead of Monday night’s clash against Liverpool.

Instead, Craig Shakespeare will be in the hot seat, as Leicester’s under-fire owners desperately aim to tie up a successor for the man who captured the hearts of football fans the world over last season.

