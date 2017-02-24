Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Daniel Bryan has choice words for Mick Foley after Battle Royale criticism

Daniel Bryan’s controversial decision at the end of SmackDown live this week will stick with viewers until next Tuesday.

A Battle Royale for the number one contendership for the WWE title ended with no winner due to a strange conclusion where the ref didn’t see who hit the ground last.

The SmackDown general manager raced out to the ring to announce a match to determine the true contender between AJ Styles and Luke Harper for next weeks’ show.

Fans though it was strange and RAW general manager Mick Foley joined them in their criticisms as he took to Twitter to question how much instant replay was necessary when Bryan would swoop in to make it irrelevant.

On Talking Smack, The American Dragon fired back at the living legend and took aim at the weaknesses of Raw’s other programming when compared with his show.

He said: “Right now, I want to tell Mick Foley that he can suck it! Listen to this, the Smackdown women were in the first three segments of Smackdown Live, then there was a tag match, then the Smackdown women were in the next two segments.

“The Smackdown women were in over half the show. Let’s see the Raw women do an hour and a half of TV, they’re not going to do it.”

WWE creative is going to have to figure out something for the women to do on Mondays because Bryan’s critique isn’t completely wrong.

However, that still doesn’t change the strange ending to that match on Tuesday and the murky nature of who Bray Wyatt will be defending his title against at WrestleMania.

