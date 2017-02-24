At one time, Shaun Wright-Phillips was one of the hottest properties in English football.

After coming through the ranks at Manchester City, the adopted son of Ian Wright made a £21 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2005 and established himself in the England squad.

He did the domestic clean sweep of Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield winners medals during his time at Stamford Bridge before moving back to City for £8.5 million three years later.

From there, SWP cost a terribly advised QPR £2 million up front, with a £60,00-a-week, three-year contract to boot.

The 36-time England international would take a few days shy of a year to score his first goal for QPR - which then came in the League Cup against Walsall - and spent the last 18 months or so of his time at Loftus Road on the bench or in the stands.

It wasn't totally his fault that his time with the Hoops didn't go well; at that time, the club was making rash decisions and panicking-buying before he even got there.

The last we heard of Wright-Phillips he was playing alongside his brother, Bradley, in the MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

He played 19 regular-season games in two seasons for the Red Bulls - only starting twice - and he produced one goal and one assist in the Big Apple.

In fact, the Red Bulls released him in the offseason of 2015, but ended up re-signing him.

That wasn't to be the case this time around, though, and SWP now has a new, surprising home.

The 35-year-old winger has joined Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League, the second-tier in America.

“We’re thrilled to have a player of Shaun’s quality and experience joining us,” said Phoenix Rising FC head coach Frank Yallop.

“This is another step toward making us one of the most competitive clubs in USL.”

Phoenix is the warmest state in all of America, so, if nothing else, SWP can enjoy the weather in the winter of his career (pun sadly intended).

The Mirror reported that Wright-Phillips only made £75,700 during his time in New York, and that was four times less than his brother, Bradley.

No figures have been released of his deal with Phoenix just yet, but we're guessing it is somewhere south of that figure.

