Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has a new club and it's a surprise

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At one time, Shaun Wright-Phillips was one of the hottest properties in English football.

After coming through the ranks at Manchester City, the adopted son of Ian Wright made a £21 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2005 and established himself in the England squad.

He did the domestic clean sweep of Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield winners medals during his time at Stamford Bridge before moving back to City for £8.5 million three years later.

Article continues below

From there, SWP cost a terribly advised QPR £2 million up front, with a £60,00-a-week, three-year contract to boot.

The 36-time England international would take a few days shy of a year to score his first goal for QPR - which then came in the League Cup against Walsall - and spent the last 18 months or so of his time at Loftus Road on the bench or in the stands.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

It wasn't totally his fault that his time with the Hoops didn't go well; at that time, the club was making rash decisions and panicking-buying before he even got there.

The last we heard of Wright-Phillips he was playing alongside his brother, Bradley, in the MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

He played 19 regular-season games in two seasons for the Red Bulls - only starting twice - and he produced one goal and one assist in the Big Apple.

New York Red Bulls v Montreal Impact

In fact, the Red Bulls released him in the offseason of 2015, but ended up re-signing him.

That wasn't to be the case this time around, though, and SWP now has a new, surprising home.

The 35-year-old winger has joined Phoenix Rising FC of the United Soccer League, the second-tier in America.

“We’re thrilled to have a player of Shaun’s quality and experience joining us,” said Phoenix Rising FC head coach Frank Yallop.

“This is another step toward making us one of the most competitive clubs in USL.”

Phoenix is the warmest state in all of America, so, if nothing else, SWP can enjoy the weather in the winter of his career (pun sadly intended).

The Mirror reported that Wright-Phillips only made £75,700 during his time in New York, and that was four times less than his brother, Bradley.

No figures have been released of his deal with Phoenix just yet, but we're guessing it is somewhere south of that figure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ian Wright
Shaun Wright-Phillips
Football

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again