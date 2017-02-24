With the 2017 NBA trade deadline and the All-Star break now officially over, it's time to focus on what matters most, the NBA playoffs.

While the playoffs are still a good bit away, and there'll be plenty of shuffling in the standings, there's still excitement that always builds as the standings sort themselves out. This year, more than ever, there are a few playoff matchups that everyone wants to see, and while some are obvious, there's also a few that aren't quite as apparent.

So, we're going to take a look at the three NBA playoff matchups that fans would love to see. Spoiler alert? They include plenty of huge names and plenty of backstories as well. Let's get into it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

This one might be tough unless the Thunder are able to get up to the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, win the first round and then take on the Warriors in the second round (assuming they hold the No. 1 seed). It's possible, though, as the Thunder are only three games back of that. The other option for this unfolding would be Oklahoma City falling to No. 8 in the West, but they're seven games ahead of that spot currently.

Regardless, seeing a full seven-game series of Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook would be exceptional, and it's safe to say that Oklahoma City would literally leave it all on the floor to pull out this series. While it's unlikely that the Thunder would win the series, fans would still lose their minds getting to watch it.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Realistically, there probably doesn't even need to be an explanation here for this one. But, the rivalry that's been built between these two teams and their star-loaded rosters is exceptional. Seeing them square off in the NBA Finals would be ratings gold and would once again result in another excellent series that could push to seven games.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. It's what the people want, and realistically, there's a good chance that it could be what the people get.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

Now for the real darkhorse selection of the bunch. There are many other great options that could go here, but if the Pelicans can sneak up and steal the No. 8 seed in the West, I think this would be one of the most watched first-round series' of the playoffs. That'd be for a few different reasons, but one is because of how different these teams are.

It's going to take some time for the Pelicans to click with their Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins pairing, but when it does, it'll be lethal. The most intriguing part of this is that the Pelicans and Warriors are built with completely different strengths. The Warriors match up terribly with the Davis-Cousins duo inside, while the Pelicans would struggle to slow down the backcourt and Durant. Regardless, it'd be a very fun series to watch, and one that could give the Warriors some headaches.