Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh jokes he deserves an award for time with 49ers' Jed York

Current Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh had a successful stint as an NFL head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Over his four seasons, he's easily been the most successful coach under owner Jed York.

In his four seasons with the 49ers, Harbaugh took the team to two NFC championships and one Super Bowl. While the team couldn't get the job done, it's interesting to look back now and realize he did that with Colin Kaepernick at the helm, a player who certainly has taken major steps backward.

While Harbaugh's time with the 49ers was solid, his departure from the team was a bit of an interesting one. After having success, it seemed that he and York had some differences which resulted in him leaving. Apparently, Harbaugh decided to drop one more parting gift to York on Tim Kawakami's TK Show podcast. This came complete with a joke from Harbaugh, and it was one that actually is pretty (sadly) true.

“I think we did set a record for coaching there the longest under the present ownership. I take pride in that. Maybe there should be an endurance medal — a courage medal — for that.”

It's pretty apparent that the move to part ways with Harbaugh (as he admitted to being fired) was the wrong one by York and the 49ers. Since that move, the team has gone 7-25 in two seasons and is in a complete and total rebuild. As for Harbaugh, he's taken the Wolverines football program and completely turned it around.

After Brady Hoke and the Wolverines went 5-7 in 2014, Harbaugh stepped in and immediately led Michigan to a 10-3 record, as well as a victory in the Citrus Bowl. Then in 2016, they were 10-3 once again, with a 7-2 conference record. They also wound up finishing as a top-10 team in the country.

Now, heading into 2017, the Wolverines are considered to be one of the more intriguing programs out there. It's hard to say what life would be like for the 49ers if they had kept Harbaugh, but apparently, that was nearly impossible after hearing the coaches comments on York.

