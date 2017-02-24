Alexa Bliss is enjoying her second reign as Smackdown's Women's champion after Naomi was forced to vacate the title.

Things weren't always headed that direction for the bodybuilder turned professional wrestler, though.

ESPN's Jonathan Coachman held an interview with the freshly re-crowned champion, giving Bliss an opportunity to open up about an eating disorder that nearly claimed her life.

"When I was diagnosed with my eating disorder, the doctors told me that I was 24 hours away from dying," Bliss told Coachman.

"They told my parents that, with the way that my body takes to an eating disorder, that my organs weren't coming back."

Bliss managed to overcome the life-altering moment, which had doctors so worried they didn't let her sleep in fear of her dying.

"I was hospitalized for bradycardia, and they didn't let me sleep because they thought I would go into cardiac arrest when I would fall asleep."

Bradycardia is a condition in which the heart is beating abnormally slow.

Bliss' battle with her eating disorder isn't an unfamiliar story. She saw rail-thin celebrities and models being pushed as beautiful and wanted to be considered the same.

"I remember looking through magazines, watching TV, and thinking, 'why cant I look like those girls,'" Bliss explained. "I want to be that person that shows it's OK. I'm five-foot, I've got a thick body. I love it. I'm curvy. I'm strong."

She turned to bodybuliding and athletics following the near-death experience, and now she finds herself holding the Women's strap once again.

"I would trade that for being the 80 pounds that I was and being afraid if I was going to wake up the next morning."

