Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Roman Reigns.

The 4 records Roman Reigns broke since his WWE debut

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roman Reigns' WWE career has come a long way from his developmental territorial days. 

He's a bonafide star in the WWE now, with three WWE Championship reigns as proof of his dominanace at the top of the card. Fans may be split on him, but the accomplishments are undeniable.

Roman's picked up a few fascinating notables to his wrestling career during his fast rise to the top, and the WWE decided to put one of their biggest draws even further over by releasing a video noting what other amazing things he's accomplished since joining the main show

Article continues below

Reigns is a Wrestlemania headliner, Royal Rumble victor and so much more, and the records he holds are further proof of just how dominant he's been since joining the scene:

The Shield was an absolutely devastating stable, and the group went 12-0 to together in six-man tag team matchups. It was a six-month span that was the start of the rise of Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

The next record belonging to Reigns ties in perfectly with the first highlight. He tied the WWE record for most eliminations in a traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match, eliminating Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Rey Mysterio in the 2013 pay-per-view. 

Reigns broke Kane's record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match in his rumble debut. He sent 12 Superstars crashing to the apron, and his prowess has only been further proven with his 2015 Royal Rumble victory.

Lastly, he holds the record for main-eventing the largest WWE show in history. Reigns defeated Triple H during Wrestlemania 32 in front of the 101,763 people in attendance at AT&T Stadium. 

Not a bad five-year run for The Big Dog. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Dean Ambrose
WWE
Dean Ambrose

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again