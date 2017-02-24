Roman Reigns' WWE career has come a long way from his developmental territorial days.

He's a bonafide star in the WWE now, with three WWE Championship reigns as proof of his dominanace at the top of the card. Fans may be split on him, but the accomplishments are undeniable.

Roman's picked up a few fascinating notables to his wrestling career during his fast rise to the top, and the WWE decided to put one of their biggest draws even further over by releasing a video noting what other amazing things he's accomplished since joining the main show

Reigns is a Wrestlemania headliner, Royal Rumble victor and so much more, and the records he holds are further proof of just how dominant he's been since joining the scene:

The Shield was an absolutely devastating stable, and the group went 12-0 to together in six-man tag team matchups. It was a six-month span that was the start of the rise of Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

The next record belonging to Reigns ties in perfectly with the first highlight. He tied the WWE record for most eliminations in a traditional Survivor Series elimination tag match, eliminating Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Rey Mysterio in the 2013 pay-per-view.

Reigns broke Kane's record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match in his rumble debut. He sent 12 Superstars crashing to the apron, and his prowess has only been further proven with his 2015 Royal Rumble victory.

Lastly, he holds the record for main-eventing the largest WWE show in history. Reigns defeated Triple H during Wrestlemania 32 in front of the 101,763 people in attendance at AT&T Stadium.

Not a bad five-year run for The Big Dog.

