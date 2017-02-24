Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

This Conor McGregor fight against a returning legend could be the UFC's dream

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The UFC is in great position to cash in on two very big moments, but together it could become one of the biggest moments in the company's history. 

The promotion already has Conor McGregor's next fight to consider, and no matter who it's against, it will certainly draw a huge audience of buyers when he steps back into the octagon. 

On the other side of the fence is a returning Georges St. Pierre, who abruptly unofficially retired from his spot at the top of the UFC back in 2013. 

Article continues below

This could be a dream-fight scenario for the UFC, featuring two of their biggest draws in history competing. 

“Without a doubt, that’s the biggest fight in UFC history right there,” former The Ultimate Fighter contestant turned MMA analyst Kenny Florian said on his latest podcast. “Imagine a 2 million buy pay-per-view in the UFC between those two. I think that’s a very realistic thing"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

What Dele Alli did after horrendous 'leg-breaker' tackle vs Gent

What Dele Alli did after horrendous 'leg-breaker' tackle vs Gent

The biggest fight McGregor could compete in remains stepping into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, but a fight with the returning St. Pierre could have a serious financial advantage for UFC. 

There would be no splitting of profits or negotiation with Mayweather, giving the UFC full control of the financial details. 

McGregor's next fight remains in questions. He could fight Nate Diaz for a third time,  take the winner of Khabib vs. Ferguson or look at other lower-profile bouts. St. Pierre has yet to name an exact return date or opponent. 

GSP's head trainer Firas Zahabi specifically cited a McGregor fight as one of the ideal returning fights for his fighter, but it remains to be seen if any serious traction will come from this. 

Would you pay to see Georges St. Pierre return against Conor McGregor? Let us know what you think about this potential superfight!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

What Dele Alli did after horrendous 'leg-breaker' tackle vs Gent

What Dele Alli did after horrendous 'leg-breaker' tackle vs Gent

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again