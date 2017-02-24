The UFC is in great position to cash in on two very big moments, but together it could become one of the biggest moments in the company's history.

The promotion already has Conor McGregor's next fight to consider, and no matter who it's against, it will certainly draw a huge audience of buyers when he steps back into the octagon.

On the other side of the fence is a returning Georges St. Pierre, who abruptly unofficially retired from his spot at the top of the UFC back in 2013.

This could be a dream-fight scenario for the UFC, featuring two of their biggest draws in history competing.

“Without a doubt, that’s the biggest fight in UFC history right there,” former The Ultimate Fighter contestant turned MMA analyst Kenny Florian said on his latest podcast. “Imagine a 2 million buy pay-per-view in the UFC between those two. I think that’s a very realistic thing"

The biggest fight McGregor could compete in remains stepping into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, but a fight with the returning St. Pierre could have a serious financial advantage for UFC.

There would be no splitting of profits or negotiation with Mayweather, giving the UFC full control of the financial details.

McGregor's next fight remains in questions. He could fight Nate Diaz for a third time, take the winner of Khabib vs. Ferguson or look at other lower-profile bouts. St. Pierre has yet to name an exact return date or opponent.

GSP's head trainer Firas Zahabi specifically cited a McGregor fight as one of the ideal returning fights for his fighter, but it remains to be seen if any serious traction will come from this.

Would you pay to see Georges St. Pierre return against Conor McGregor? Let us know what you think about this potential superfight!

