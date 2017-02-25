Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Very few managerial sackings have united football fans quite like Claudio Ranieri’s.

Nobody could quite believe, despite the club’s poor recent form, that Leicester City had decided to sack the man who led a group of average top-flight footballers to the most incredible Premier League title triumph just nine months ago.

As far as loyalty in football goes, it was the final nail in the coffin. If Ranieri can get sacked, no other manager on the planet - regardless of their past achievements or how well they’re doing now - can consider their jobs safe.

Article continues below

Many former professionals were quick to express their outrage, including the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Leicester fan Gary Lineker.

Meanwhile, a host of current pros have come out in support of Ranieri, including John Terry and Gianluigi Buffon.

Article continues below

Leicester players didn't say a word in the first 24 hours

But 24 hours after the Italian’s dismissal and there still hadn’t been a single word uttered - in front of a camera, radio mic or on social media - from any of the Leicester players.

Perhaps they felt too ashamed. The Sun have revealed that some of the players at the King Power Stadium met with the club’s owners four times in an effort to get the Ranieri sacked.

“More than anything, I'm raging with the role of the players, especially after it emerged there was a summit in Seville with the owners,” Carragher wrote in his latest Daily Mail column. “A summit! Who organised it? Who attended it? Where was it? When did it take place? I find it extraordinary to do that to a man who'd helped them achieve the unthinkable.”

Schmeichel becomes the first to speak out

We may never know which players wanted Ranieri out, although it’s probably safe to rule out Kasper Schmeichel.

The Denmark international, one of the club’s most senior players, has become the first Leicester player to speak out following Thursday’s shock sacking.

Schmeichel thanked Ranieri and said the 65-year-old deserved “massive respect” for what he’d managed to achieve during his 592 days in the job.

Although that goes without saying - at least one of the players actually said it.

“I would like to thank Claudio for everything he's done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally,” the goalkeeper wrote on Instagram. “He deserves massive respect and huge credit for what he achieved here with us.

“Thanks boss.”

Fair play, Kasper.

Let’s hope he’s not the only Leicester player who sends a deserved thank you to Ranieri.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms