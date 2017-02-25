One major issue is keeping Zlatan from signing an extension with Man United

It's amazing that Manchester United were able to convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join them over the summer instead of taking up the millions that would have been on offer from places like the United States and China.

At the age of 35, nobody would have blamed him for wanting an easy life during the twilight of his career.

But that's not the Zlatan way, in fact, it's the exact opposite.

Despite his advancing years, he is still keen to play at the very top, and knows that if he can't at Old Trafford, he'll do so somewhere else.

And according to a report in the Daily Mirror, it's United's faltering chances at securing a spot in next season's Champions League that is keeping him from penning a one-year extension with the club.

The veteran Swede turns 36 in October, and wants one more crack at competing in Europe's most prestigious club competition before heading Stateside to see out the remainder of his playing days.

Currently, United are sixth in the table, and he is eager not to miss out again as he knows it will probably be his final opportunity to play in the tournament.

Despite their 16-game unbeaten run, the Red Devils have still been unable to crack the top four, and even though there are a few months remaining to make up the ground, time is running out.

Jose Mourinho's men could also take the backdoor route into the Champions League, though, by winning the Europa League.

Last week the club breezed into the next round to face FC Rostov by beating French side Saint Etienne 4-0 on aggregate.

Zlatan is adopting a 'wait and see' approach to committing his future and is withstanding pressure from Jose Mourinho to make a decision, who has apparently been trying since November to take up his option of a second year.

So if United need another excuse to crack the top four this is it!

