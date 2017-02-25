Harry Arter's first comment about the vile non-league troll will surprise fans

At the turn of the year, Bournemouth went to the Emirates and grabbed a very credible 3-3 draw against Arsenal.

It was a shock result to say the least, but it was nothing compared to the shocking abuse that Cherries midfielder Harry Arter would suffer on Twitter that night.

Now-former Hitchin Town striker Alfie Barker would 'troll' Arter and his partner Rachel for the loss of their stillborn daughter, Renee, in December 2015.

Barker, who was subsequently banned from football for seven months, sacked from Hitchin and fined £250, posted: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading to your childs birth.

"At least you didn't lose your kid," Barker wrote.

His partner Rachel gave birth to their daughter Raine last week and now that Arter can enjoy fatherhood, he has spoken about Barker disgusting posts for the first time.

“Messages like that, hand on heart, I can just ignore," Arter told The Mirror. "Honestly, people might think I am saying it because it sounds like the right thing to say. I honestly hope that boy gets help and people have forgiven him because I have.

“I feel he is a young boy that made a mistake, clearly needs a little more guidance in his life and hopefully he is getting that now. And if he is really sorry like he said, then hopefully he won’t make that mistake again."

Barker asked to meet Arter to apologise for his actions, adding: “I have no social skills. I have no filter between my mouth and my brain. I work every day and I have spent the whole day trying to understand why I did what I did."

Arter's views are as commendable as they are dignified, but he still has no desire to meet with Barker.

“I do not feel like I would want to meet him if I was being brutally honest, no. I hope once he has served his ban I would like to feel all is forgotten and I would not want it to hinder his life or his career.”

