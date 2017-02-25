Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Harry Arter.

Harry Arter's first comment about the vile non-league troll will surprise fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the turn of the year, Bournemouth went to the Emirates and grabbed a very credible 3-3 draw against Arsenal.

It was a shock result to say the least, but it was nothing compared to the shocking abuse that Cherries midfielder Harry Arter would suffer on Twitter that night.

Now-former Hitchin Town striker Alfie Barker would 'troll' Arter and his partner Rachel for the loss of their stillborn daughter, Renee, in December 2015.

Article continues below

Barker, who was subsequently banned from football for seven months, sacked from Hitchin and fined £250, posted: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading to your childs birth.

"At least you didn't lose your kid," Barker wrote.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

His partner Rachel gave birth to their daughter Raine last week and now that Arter can enjoy fatherhood, he has spoken about Barker disgusting posts for the first time.

“Messages like that, hand on heart, I can just ignore," Arter told The Mirror. "Honestly, people might think I am saying it because it sounds like the right thing to say. I honestly hope that boy gets help and people have forgiven him because I have.

“I feel he is a young boy that made a mistake, clearly needs a little more guidance in his life and hopefully he is getting that now. And if he is really sorry like he said, then hopefully he won’t make that mistake again."

p1b9p91agb1sse3h4gmr8mr1u5a9.jpg

Barker asked to meet Arter to apologise for his actions, adding: “I have no social skills. I have no filter between my mouth and my brain. I work every day and I have spent the whole day trying to understand why I did what I did."

Arter's views are as commendable as they are dignified, but he still has no desire to meet with Barker.

“I do not feel like I would want to meet him if I was being brutally honest, no. I hope once he has served his ban I would like to feel all is forgotten and I would not want it to hinder his life or his career.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Harry Arter
Bournemouth
Football
Jack Wilshere

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again