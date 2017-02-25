The world has been left in shock by Leicester City's decision to sack Claudio Ranieri less than a year after he miraculously guided them to the Premier League title.

With the Foxes staring at the prospect of being relegated this season, the club's owners have taken the decision to change the manager and it really hasn't gone down well.

Various players, coaches, pundits, television presenters - basically anyone loosely connected to football - have all voiced their disapproval of Ranieri's sacking and Gianluigi Buffon is the latest to condemn the decision.

Article continues below

Buffon played under the Italian boss at Juventus for two years from 2007 and his reaction to the news probably sums it up better than most.

The legendary goalkeeper admitted that Ranieri and Leicester's story last season captured the imagination of the sport and can't understand the decision to sack him.

Article continues below

“It’s difficult to understand the decision. In fact, I’m not sure it’s a decision anybody in football can ­understand," Buffon said, as per The Mirror.

“What he achieved last ­season wasn’t just a big story for the Premier League, but also for the whole of football.

“There’s so much respect and admiration for what he’s done at Leicester. I’m sure there will be no shortage of coaching jobs offered to him.

“In the next few days and weeks as things calm down he will decide on what’s the best next step for himself and his family.”

The timing of Ranieri's removal has certainly baffled a few.

Although they are yet to score in the Premier League since the turn of the year, Leicester did grab a vital away goal in their 2-1 first leg defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League earlier this week.

But clearly, the hierarchy at the KP Stadium feel a change had to happen sooner rather than later and were not prepared to risk leaving their Premier League status in jeopardy while they were still competing in Europe.

Nevertheless, Buffon still feels like his old manager had earned a stay of execution.

He added: “Of course football is a results industry, but what Claudio achieved last season was one of the greatest achievements the game has ever seen – one of the greatest surely there ever will be.

"They are still very much in the last 16 of the Champions League – with everything he’s achieved he should have been given time to change their league form.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms