Terry Butcher.

Terry Butcher is destroyed for hilarious piece of commentary during Rangers game

Granted, the Scottish Premiership isn't always the most exciting or entertaining brand of football on the planet.

But, every now and again, something great happens.

That was the case on Friday night when rock-bottom Inverness Caledonian Thistle took on the mighty Rangers and came away with a last-minute 2-1 victory.

It lifted Inverness off the foot of the table and one point above new basement club Hamilton.

As for Rangers, they still sit in third place but a monstrous - wait for it - 30 points behind league leaders Celtic, who actually have a game in hand too.

Billy McKay was the hero for Inverness as he scored an overhead kick in the dying embers of the game at the Caledonian Stadium to consign Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty to a second straight Premiership defeat.

Greg Tansey gave the home side the lead, but Martyn Waghorn converted from the penalty spot to square things up for Rangers and put them into the ascension.

However, Inverness finished the game stronger and following a missed penalty from Iain Vigurs, McKay's late heroics sealed their first win in 15 games.

Still, for all that entertainment on offer, nothing compared to the incredible commentary that Terry Butcher offered to proceedings.

The former England international and Motherwell manager attempted to make a joke about a note an Inverness player was reading handed from the sideline.

Instead, he ended up waffling on for about 10 seconds trying to make the joke that was never destined to work, work.

It seriously gets better every time you watch it.

The state of Rangers is no laughing matter, though, and the blue half of Glasgow are still looking for a new manager in the wake of Mark Warburton's messy departure from the club.

