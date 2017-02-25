Spurs down Clippers as Paul returns; DeRozan drops career-high on Celtics

Wizards (34-22) 112, Sixers (22-35) 120

Robert Covington (25/11/3) continued his impressive form this season and Dario Saric (20/11/4) made the most of his improved minutes for the Sixers. Bradley Beal (40/4/2) and John Wall (29/8/14) combined for 69 points, but it wasn't enough for the Wizards.

Grizzlies (34-25) 92, Pacers (30-28) 102

Paul George (9/9/4) was just 3-12 from the field and suffered a right quad injury in the fourth quarter. CJ Miles (17/4/1) had a game-high for Indiana. Troy Daniels (13/0/2) led the Grizzlies off the bench in a low-scoring game.

Celtics (37-21) 97, Raptors (34-24) 107

DeMar DeRozan (43/5/5) finished with a new career-high as Serge Ibaka (15/7/0) and PJ Tucker (9/10/1) made their debuts for the Raptors. Isaiah Thomas (20/3/5) was just 6-17 from the field for the Celtics.

Suns (18-40) 121, Bulls (29-29) 128

Jimmy Butler (22/3/9) and Dwyane Wade (23/4/3) led the Bulls to this overtime win over Phoenix, who have now suffered defeat in 8 of their previous 11 games. Devin Booker (27/3/2) missed a game-winning free throw.

Jazz (36-22) 109, Bucks (25-31) 95

Gordon Hayward (29/3/4) and the Utah Jazz overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo (22/12/3) and the Milwaukee Bucks in the battle of first-time All-Stars. Rudy Gobert (15/16/2) was a big presence for the Salt Lake City franchise.

Lakers (19-40) 93, Thunder (33-25) 110

Russell Westbrook (17/18/17) only needed three quarters to notch his 28th triple-double of the season. Taj Gibson (12/4/1) played 21 minutes in his first game with the Thunder. D'Angelo Russell (29/4/6) was 12-26 from the field.

Mavericks (22-35) 84, Timberwolves (23-35) 97

Andrew Wiggins (27/7/3) tied the franchise record for consecutive 20+ points games - it was his 16th in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns (26/18/3) had a huge night on the boards. Seth Curry (31/1/1) was 13-17 from the field for Dallas.

Heat (26-32) 108, Hawks (32-25) 90

Inspired by Luke Babbitt's (12/6/0) 4-6 from deep, the Heat made a season-high 17 threes in Atlanta. Tyler Johnson (23/5/5) led the team and the game in scoring. All-Star Paul Millsap (21/4/1) was the only Hawk above 11 points.

Nets (9-48) 109, Nuggets (26-32) 129

Wilson Chandler (24/3/1) and Gary Harris (25/2/1) were the highest scorers on a night where the Nuggets dominated the struggling Brooklyn Nets. Nikola Jokic (2/5/7) played just 14 minutes for Denver. Brooklyn has lost 15 straight games.

Spurs (44-13) 105, Clippers (35-23) 97

Chris Paul (17/6/5) made his return after five weeks on the sidelines but the Clippers lost another game to one of their playoff rivals. Kawhi Leonard (21/3/6) had a team-high for the Spurs, who just continue to win games.