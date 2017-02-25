Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leicester City.

The amount of times Leicester players attempted to get Claudio Ranieri fired

With the football world still reeling from the news that Leicester City sacked Claudio Ranieri less than a year after guiding them to the Premier League title, more and more details have been emerging about the nature of the incident.

Fans, players and pundits alike have all rushed to condemn the club for its actions, and it would seem that the players have a lot to answer for themselves.

It has emerged that players met with the club's owners on Thursday in an attempt to push the veteran Italian out the door, but it now appears as though that wasn't the first time they met – far from it.

According to The Sun, Leicester players first met with director of football John Rudkin back in December with concerns over how the club was being managed.

But from that point on there were a further three meetings in which the players attempted to sway the club's decision into letting Ranieri move on.

The report claims that despite last season's heroics, Ranieri lost the dressing room early on this term as a series of damaging defeats caused the players to question his judgement, starting with the loss to Hull on the opening day of the season.

Since then it is said the the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and captain Wes Morgan were consulted about their continued slide down the table.

The former Chelsea boss was given his marching orders at a hotel close to East Midlands airport shortly after they returned from a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League.

However, the decision to sack him had apparently been made BEFORE the game even took place.

FBL-EUR-C1-SEVILLA-LEICESTER

In his final few months he had numerous run ins with his senior players and was often criticised from inside the dressing room for his choice of tactics.

Plaudits have been pouring in from all corners for his achievements while in charge of the Foxes, but could there be more than meets the eye here?

Not one Leicester player paid tribute to their former boss for a full 24 hours after the announcement was made, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel being the first to take the step.

“The people I represent understand it is a very fragile, very volatile industry and as we have seen with Claudio it is brutal at times," said LMA chief Richard Bevan.

Topics:
Wes Morgan
UEFA Champions League
Football
Kasper Schmeichel

