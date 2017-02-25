This season, Valtteri Bottas will be teaming up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, in order to replace the recently retired world champion Nico Rosberg.

Not many people are giving Bottas a chance of defeating Hamilton considering he has never won a Grand Prix before.

Yet, Bottas remains quietly confident, and said his driving will do the talking come the new season.

Article continues below

He said: "It doesn't help what I say here, we will see on the track and the stopwatch is not going to lie and we will see very soon how everything goes.

"I think that if I couldn't compare or couldn't be quicker than Lewis, I would rather stay at home. I do believe in my skills and I believe it is possible, but I do need to go step by step and day by day. We will take it race by race and then find out, but we will see."

Article continues below

Clearly he is frustrated with the constant talk in the media about how he will be no match for Hamilton's excellence. Yet, this statement shows how determined he is to prove his doubters wrong.

Bottas is confident in his ability and thinks he stands a chance against Hamilton.

The Finn will need this confidence if he is to stand any chance against Hamilton. His partner is arguably the most talented driver of his generation, and is aiming for his fourth World Championship, and third with Mercedes.

However, Hamilton was firm favourite last year, and Rosberg defied the odds by overcoming the Brit and winning his maiden World Championship.

If Bottas is to replicate Rosberg's winning season, he must take a leaf out of his book. He must constantly put points on the board every week to keep the pressure on Hamilton, and last year, Rosberg was on the podium 16 out of 21 races.

This comes down to one main factor. Consistency. If Bottas can consistently finish in the top three, he has every chance of beating Hamilton.

Another thing Bottas will need to be careful of is his relationship with Hamilton. It was well documented last season that the Brit didn't get on with Rosberg, but as things stand, the new partners don't seem to be having any issues.

Bottas said: "We haven't had a chance to get to properly know each other.

"We've done a filming day and had a chat and it's been very good so far. He seems to be looking forward to the season, as I am, and like me he is excited by the new car and everything. Overall the vibes are good."

However, it is not just Hamilton that Bottas must be wary of.

Ferrari and Red Bull will aim to end the era of Mercedes dominance, and will hope to have a new world champion of their own. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen will surely re-establish their fierce rivalry from last season and look to push on and challenge Bottas and Hamilton of Mercedes.

Bottas will have to be at the top of his game both physically and mentally if he is to come away from 2017 as the new World Champion.

Only time will tell if he is ready for this big step up in his career, but one thing is for sure, he believes he has what it takes to beat Hamilton.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms