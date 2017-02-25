Henrikh Mkhitaryan was unable to use Man Utd's swimming pool at the start of the season

On Friday, Jose Mourinho confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would play no part in the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley through injury.

The Armenian picked up the knock to his hamstring during Wednesday's 1-0 victory over St Etienne, where he scored the only goal, and his unavailability is certainly a big blow to Manchester United.

His recent form has been one of the key factors behind the team's good spell of results and the former Borussia Dortmund star has almost become as important as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Red Devils' chances of success - a status which barely looked possible back at the start of the season.

Mourinho frequently snubbed the summer signing throughout the early stages of the campaign, much to everyone's surprise.

However, just when it looked like his career at United might be finished before it had even got going, Mkhitaryan was reintegrated into the first team setup and he hasn't looked back since.

A spate of little niggles and difficulty to adapt to the Premier League was later revealed to be the main troubles behind the 28-year-old's tricky start to life at Old Trafford.

But that wasn't the only obstacle Mkhitaryan and Mourinho faced.

It turns out the versatile midfielder's progress to get fully fit was hampered by factors completely out of his control.

According to the man in the know for everything United, Duncan Castles, Mkhitaryan was unable to use the club's swimming pool in his own time because there was no lifeguard on duty.

Prompt thousands of calls of: 'It's health and safety gone mad!'

And it really has, swimming is known to massively benefit rehabilitation from injury so Mkhitaryan would have been understandably frustrated at the red tape blocking his entry.

The report for Yahoo Sport also reveals Mourinho was similarly blocked from using the club's gym facilities without supervision and has also had to jump through hoops just to change the desk in his office and gift a visitor a signed shirt.

For a club that recently announced a record annual revenue of over £500 million, all of these stringent cost-cutting measures certainly feel a bit over the top!

