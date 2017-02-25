Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was unable to use Man Utd's swimming pool at the start of the season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Friday, Jose Mourinho confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would play no part in the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley through injury.

The Armenian picked up the knock to his hamstring during Wednesday's 1-0 victory over St Etienne, where he scored the only goal, and his unavailability is certainly a big blow to Manchester United.

His recent form has been one of the key factors behind the team's good spell of results and the former Borussia Dortmund star has almost become as important as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Red Devils' chances of success - a status which barely looked possible back at the start of the season.

Article continues below

Mourinho frequently snubbed the summer signing throughout the early stages of the campaign, much to everyone's surprise.

However, just when it looked like his career at United might be finished before it had even got going, Mkhitaryan was reintegrated into the first team setup and he hasn't looked back since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

A spate of little niggles and difficulty to adapt to the Premier League was later revealed to be the main troubles behind the 28-year-old's tricky start to life at Old Trafford.

But that wasn't the only obstacle Mkhitaryan and Mourinho faced.

It turns out the versatile midfielder's progress to get fully fit was hampered by factors completely out of his control.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-FEYENOORD

According to the man in the know for everything United, Duncan Castles, Mkhitaryan was unable to use the club's swimming pool in his own time because there was no lifeguard on duty.

Prompt thousands of calls of: 'It's health and safety gone mad!'

And it really has, swimming is known to massively benefit rehabilitation from injury so Mkhitaryan would have been understandably frustrated at the red tape blocking his entry.

FBL-EUR-C3-SAINTETIENNE-MAN UTD

The report for Yahoo Sport also reveals Mourinho was similarly blocked from using the club's gym facilities without supervision and has also had to jump through hoops just to change the desk in his office and gift a visitor a signed shirt.

For a club that recently announced a record annual revenue of over £500 million, all of these stringent cost-cutting measures certainly feel a bit over the top!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again