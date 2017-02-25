About a week ago, in a Facebook Live Q&A session organised by Mercedes sponsor UBS, Lewis Hamilton had criticised the practice of sharing driving data between drivers of the same team.

He claimed that this data sharing practice is unfair because the team members can copy each other’s strategy and that makes it harder for them to evolve.

He even said that he has asked the Mercedes team not to share with him the data about his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

According to Autosport, he reiterated this stance yesterday at the launch of Mercedes’ car for the 2017 season, claiming it would make for a better spectacle if the driver's didn't share their data.

However, his team mate from McLaren’s 2007 team Fernando Alonso found his stance “strange”, especially as the Mercedes team already shares data extensively between engineers to help both the drivers.

Speaking at the launch of McLaren’s new MCL32, Alonso also joked that if Hamilton was following the driving data from teammate Nico Rosberg last season, then he would not have finished the season in the second place.

He joked: "He said many times that he was learning from the data.

"Mercedes are one of those teams that are using more of the data between the engineers to help the drivers, so he said something that was a little bit strange.

"If he was watching more data from Rosberg last year, maybe he would have won the championship!"

Rosberg retired after topping the standings last season, and the 35-year-old Spaniard had a few comments about him as well.

He said: "I respect his decision, but if you are winning, you have that adrenaline, that final result you work for the year for in Formula 1... in my case I cannot stop. it's like a drug."

With Hamilton’s view point about data sharing with teammates, along with his new teammate's confidence that he can beat the Brit, this season promises to be an interesting and eventful one for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team, who are chasing their fourth consecutive constructors’ title this season.

