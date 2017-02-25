Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

WWE's Fastlane main event will have major implications on WrestleMania 33 later on this year, as it will determine who will be walking into the show as Universal champion.

Kevin Owens is set to defend the Universal title against Goldberg at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a week on Sunday in what is bound to be an exciting match with significant repercussions on storylines heading into WrestleMania.

The trash talking between the current champion and the former WCW icon has begun, and it's fair to say that K.O. is winning by a landslide.

It began with Goldberg sending out the following tweet to hype up the match, where he stated what the outcome will be on March 5. He said: "Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT"

The Prizefighter responded to this, taking a shot at Goldberg's part-time status within the WWE saying: "Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️"

This caused The Iconic to reply saying: "Been there done that champ," but the current Universal champion wasn't going to allow him to get off that easy. He wasn't done yet.

K.O. literally landed the finishing blow in the trash-talking by saying: "Career mode in 2K17 doesn't count, Bill." Savage.

Goldberg is scheduled to appear on this week's Monday Night Raw to respond to Owens' comments from the week before where he said that he would outsmart the former WCW star at Fastlane. He probably won't bring this Twitter exchange up in his promo but you can bet The Prizefighter will if he makes an appearance to show how he can outsmart The Iconic.

