Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens and Goldberg involved in Twitter trash-talk war

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE's Fastlane main event will have major implications on WrestleMania 33 later on this year, as it will determine who will be walking into the show as Universal champion.

Kevin Owens is set to defend the Universal title against Goldberg at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a week on Sunday in what is bound to be an exciting match with significant repercussions on storylines heading into WrestleMania. 

The trash talking between the current champion and the former WCW icon has begun, and it's fair to say that K.O. is winning by a landslide.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It began with Goldberg sending out the following tweet to hype up the match, where he stated what the outcome will be on March 5. He said: "Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT"

The Prizefighter responded to this, taking a shot at Goldberg's part-time status within the WWE saying: "Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

This caused The Iconic to reply saying: "Been there done that champ," but the current Universal champion wasn't going to allow him to get off that easy. He wasn't done yet.

K.O. literally landed the finishing blow in the trash-talking by saying: "Career mode in 2K17 doesn't count, Bill." Savage.

Goldberg is scheduled to appear on this week's Monday Night Raw to respond to Owens' comments from the week before where he said that he would outsmart the former WCW star at Fastlane. He probably won't bring this Twitter exchange up in his promo but you can bet The Prizefighter will if he makes an appearance to show how he can outsmart The Iconic.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again