Javier Hernandez.

Chicharito's career could be about to take an interesting turn

Javier Hernandez's career probably hasn't gone the way he would have liked.

Having left Manchester United in 2015, vis a short stint in Spain with Real Madrid, he's now making his way in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

His spell at United ended with him struggling to record much game time, but he's managed to rebuild his reputation as one of the hottest goal scorers in Europe by hitting an impressive total of 38 goals in 68 games for the German side.

But despite his stock still remaining high among Europe's elite, he could be about to make a strange decision to take his career elsewhere.

According to a report on ESPN, the Mexican international is attempting to negotiate his way back to the other side of the Atlantic by signing for new MLS franchise LAFC.

However, rather than trying to snap him up now, the American club will attempt to bring him on board in the summer of 2018 when his contract with Leverkusen expires.

By that point, the player will be 30 and judging by his apparent openness to the move it would seem that he fancies a move closer to home.

But the move still may not be that simple as he still has plenty of interest in his signature across Europe with the likes of Chelsea being credited with an interest.

Leverkusen will likely want to cash in on his services, too, if they are resigned to losing him and may look to sell him on this summer instead.

Hernandez had previously been a target for the likes of Chicago Fire and Orlando City back in 2015, but instead opted to remain in Europe to compete in the Champions League.

Furthermore, his salary would run up $9 million, which would be one of the highest in the league and could remain a sticking point in negotiations.

LAFC are set to start competing in 2018 and will rival cross-city rivals LA Galaxy and will be the second time the City has had two sides following the dissolution of Chivas USA in 2014.

Javier Hernandez
Mexico Football
Bundesliga
MLS
