Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest sports star in the world right now, so when his next fight happens after the birth of his child, whether that be inside the octagon or in a boxing ring, it's going to be huge.

The biggest speculation right now for The Notorious' next fight is that we're closer than ever to seeing him clash with Floyd Mayweather. There are still things to work out, but progress is being made.

However, according to Dana White, via TMZ Sports, McGregor's next fight will not be against the legendary boxer at all.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The UFC president laughed off the idea that McGregor vs Mayweather was close to happening despite recent quotes from Freddie Roach saying that Money has advised him to train Notorious.

White went on to say that he expects the Irishman's next fight to be with UFC, and for it to be against the winner of the interim UFC Lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 209 next week.

Article continues below

With Nurmagomedov being number one and Ferguson being number two in the UFC Lightweight rankings, it makes sense that the winner of their clash would go on to face McGregor for the Lightweight title. However, several fans will still be hoping that Notorious takes on Mayweather inside a boxing ring.

With the McGregor-Mayweather bout having the potential to be the first ever billion-dollar fight, a lot of people are expecting the clash to take place, but it all comes down to the boxer's willingness to come out of retirement for one more fight.

So for now, Notorious' likely next opponent will be the winner of Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson, and we'll know who it will be for sure by the conclusion of UFC 209 on March 4.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms