Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's next opponent named by Dana White

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest sports star in the world right now, so when his next fight happens after the birth of his child, whether that be inside the octagon or in a boxing ring, it's going to be huge.

The biggest speculation right now for The Notorious' next fight is that we're closer than ever to seeing him clash with Floyd Mayweather. There are still things to work out, but progress is being made.

However, according to Dana White, via TMZ Sports, McGregor's next fight will not be against the legendary boxer at all.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The UFC president laughed off the idea that McGregor vs Mayweather was close to happening despite recent quotes from Freddie Roach saying that Money has advised him to train Notorious.

White went on to say that he expects the Irishman's next fight to be with UFC, and for it to be against the winner of the interim UFC Lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 209 next week.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

With Nurmagomedov being number one and Ferguson being number two in the UFC Lightweight rankings, it makes sense that the winner of their clash would go on to face McGregor for the Lightweight title. However, several fans will still be hoping that Notorious takes on Mayweather inside a boxing ring.

With the McGregor-Mayweather bout having the potential to be the first ever billion-dollar fight, a lot of people are expecting the clash to take place, but it all comes down to the boxer's willingness to come out of retirement for one more fight.

So for now, Notorious' likely next opponent will be the winner of Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson, and we'll know who it will be for sure by the conclusion of UFC 209 on March 4.

UFC 205: Nurmagomedov v Johnson

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again