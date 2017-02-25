Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leicester chairman met with four players before Claudio Ranieri was sacked

You get the feeling that the aftermath of Claudio Ranieri's sacking from Leicester is going to run on for a while yet.

Less than a year after being remarkably crowned the champions of English football, the Foxes are in crisis and sit just one point and place above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, given their unlikely title success last term, there were many who felt Ranieri should have a job for life at the King Power Stadium, even if that meant the club were relegated.

Such is the cruel nature of modern football, though, there is little room for sentiment anymore.

Leicester have been in dire straits since the turn of the year and are yet to score a league goal in 2017 but it's been clear Ranieri lost the dressing room some time ago.

To say the team revolted against the manager might be a bit extreme, however, stories are continuing to leak about the damaging rift that had developed between the players and Ranieri.

It has been revealed that many of Leicester's star men had expressed their doubts about the Italian boss to the club's owners on various occasions over the course of the season.

The final straw proved to be Leicester's - albeit admirable - 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League, although you get the sense owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had already made up his mind by then.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

However, Srivaddhanaprabha still held one final meeting with four senior players to discuss where things had gone wrong and, according to The Times, it was here where Ranieri's reign as manager effectively ended.

Captain Wes Morgan was joined by Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton were among those summoned to meet the owner at the team’s hotel in Seville after Wednesday's loss.

A coincidence Ranieri was shown the exit less than 24 hours later? We think not.

Leicester City Training and Press Conference

Interestingly, Schmeichel was the first Leicester star to react his manager's departure with a post on Instagram.

"I would like to thank Claudio for everything he's done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally. He deserves massive respect and huge credit for what he achieved here with us. Thanks boss," he wrote.

Less surprisingly, the post has received plenty of comments featuring the snake emoji.

Unless a replacement for Ranieri is found imminently, his assistant Craig Shakespeare is expected to be in charge for Monday's game against Liverpool.

But the first priority for whoever fills vacancy permanently must be to reunite a disenchanted dressing room.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

