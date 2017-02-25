Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye Vs Tony Bellew: The Verbal Bout.

Tony Bellew blasts David Haye for his pre-fight antics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Bellew, the current WBC cruiserweight champion, has taken exception to the recent comments made about him by David Haye, with whom he is fighting the first heavyweight bout of his career at the O2 Arena in London on March 4.

After returning to Britain last week, the former WBA heavyweight champion Haye had belittled Bellew in an interview to Sky Sports News HQ, saying: “I don't know what he is going to do, I'm looking forward to seeing, I hope he does bring his A-game.

"I hope he does do something I'm not expecting, because if he doesn't, if the usual Tony Bellew turns up, it's going to be pretty brutal, pretty fast. It's going to be very bad for his health.”

Article continues below

Haye also took a dig at his opponent by saying: “He doesn't live the life. He says he does, he talks it, but look at his body and you can see you have obviously been eating something you shouldn't.

"He obviously wasn't training as hard as he should have been. If I didn't train and I just ate junk food all day long, I would have the same body as he would, that's plain and simple."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Not to be outdone in the pre-bout verbal exchange, Bellew has hit back, calling him a disgrace to the sport.

The Liverpudlian said: “He's a disgrace. It's not the way we want our sport to be perceived. We're not in the dark ages… He's just an idiot, he doesn't think before he speaks.

"I'm trying to give it a good image. I'm not the best one to do it, because I've done some stupid things. I only speak the truth. He's just an idiot, he doesn't think before he speaks.

"He carries the sport in a bad way. I'm not saying I'm a saint by any stretch of the imagination, because I'm not, but I'm nowhere near this clown's level. He is just a disgrace to boxing."

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

He also agreed to give Haye a rematch if the former heavyweight champion lost.

“If he loses to me, it will be the worst thing that has ever happened to him, but like I say, I'll give him the rematch.

“If he loses to me, his rep and his ego have just been eaten, and I'll enjoy it when I put salt and pepper on them after I've finished."

The two boxers have recently been involved in a few fracases with each other.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

Back in November, they came head-to-head in the press conference where the March 4 bout was announced. Then again, they had to be separated by security staff during the filming of Sky Sports’ preview show for the bout - “The Gloves are Off”.

However, the bad blood between the two Brits started when Bellew taunted Haye after his win over BJ Flores in October, where he called Haye “Sideshow Bob” and accused him of “conning the British public”.

Whether the Hayemaker, as Haye likes to call himself, can establish his supremacy, or whether the cruiserweight champion can win his first foray in to heavyweight territory, the March 4 bout promises a lot of punches being thrown and not just verbal ones.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again