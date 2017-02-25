Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester owners spent a wild sum on booze as they discussed sacking Ranieri

In the aftermath of Claudio Ranieri's sacking, more and more details are coming to light about the nefarious way in which he was disposed of.

A number of key Leicester players have been implicated in pushing him out the door, while earlier it emerged that the owners had held four meetings to discuss the Tinkerman's future.

Having led the club to a shock Premier League title last term, it's a disgraceful way to handle the situation, despite the club hovering just one place above the drop zone.

However, clearly used to living the high life, a report in the Daily Mirror has claimed that the club's owners discussed sacking the Italian tactician in luxurious Hedonism Wines in London's Mayfair before chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha splashed a cool £500,000 on bottles.

The report also states that the Thai businessman then boasted about disposing of the respected boss.

West Ham vice-chairman Karen Brady was able to provide some insight into the conversation by telling The Sun: "Whilst browsing, the Leicester owner told him that in an hour or so news would break they had sacked Claudio Ranieri.

“He then went and settled his bill for wine and champagne, quite casually. I am guessing the compensation payment to his old manager is mere pocket change by comparison."

If that is true it is a disgraceful way to behave given what Ranieri achieved last season.

Leicester City v Manchester United - The FA Community Shield

Despite winning the league, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who believed that the Foxes would be able to defend their title.

And the timing, too, is strange, given that Leicester looked like their old selves in parts of their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla this week.

There's a good chance that they might come to regret their decision and the way it came about, as a replacement manager doesn't automatically guarantee success.

