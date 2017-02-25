Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Jose Mourinho is trying to persuade Neymar to join Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just when you think the biggest transfer story of the summer is guaranteed to feature Antoine Griezmann and Manchester United, Jose Mourinho throws a little spanner in the works.

Atletico Madrid's French forward has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last few months and every week there appears to be a new twist to keep everyone guessing.

Of course, someone with Mourinho's experience has learnt not to put all of his eggs in one basket and will hope to strengthen his Man United team in more ways than just the addition of Griezmann.

Article continues below

The latest name the Red Devils are being linked with, though, will rightly cause some excitement amongst the club's supporters.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Mourinho has been in regular contact with Barcelona star Neymar in recent weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

The Man United boss has reportedly been a long-term admirer of Neymar and even tried to sign him for Real Madrid before he moved to the Camp Nou.

Mourinho quite often calls up potential future signings as a tactic to convince them to join his club and it appears to be no different this time around either.

It is believed the pair would have discussed the benefits of a switch to Old Trafford, where Neymar would fit in Mourinho's plans and how they would work together.

FC Barcelona v CD Leganes - La Liga

The Portuguese manager is confident Neymar could flourish under his guidance in the Premier League because he wouldn't be in anyone's shadow.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both at Barca, Neymar often has to share the limelight, which Mourinho thinks could hinder his growth.

With Wayne Rooney expected to leave Man United at the end of the season and Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to move on just over a year's time, the search for potential successors has already started.

Since joining Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has scored 95 times from 171 appearances and would appear to tick every box for a traditional big money Man United signing.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

However, it's probable that any potential deals for both Neymar and Griezmann will hinge on the side qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Currently placed sixth in the Premier League, United face a dogfight to finish in the top four come May but could still qualify by winning the Europa League.

More immediately, though, Mourinho has the opportunity to win his first piece of major silverware for the club in the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Barcelona

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again