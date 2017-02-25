The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Since the Deflategate scandal, Roger Goodell has not set foot inside Gillette Stadium to watch the New England Patriots play, and well, Patriots fans are probably quite happy about that.

It was a sweet moment for Patriots fans when they watched the NFL commissioner congratulate and hand over the Vince Lombardi trophy when New England won the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month, especially after the suspension of Tom Brady at the start of the season for his apparent involvement in Deflategate.

Many thought with the Patriots having the last laugh against Goodell at the Super Bowl, the apparent feud between the two parties would now be over. However, in the eyes of Rob Gronkowski, it's not.

Speaking to ESPN, the tight end was asked as well if it was good seeing Goodell hand over the Super Bowl trophy to Brady, he was quick to say how great it was to see that moment. He also ruled out the possibility of the NFL commissioner coming back to Gillette Stadium to watch the Super Bowl champions play next season because their fans aren't even going to let him in.

Gronkowski said: “To tell you the truth, I really don’t think so. The fans are nuts, they’re wild, and they have the Patriots’ back no matter what. They have Tom’s back. I’m telling you, he won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him.

"I don’t even think he can even land in the airport in Boston because Patriot fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans. I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxboro if he landed in Boston.”

Goodell hasn't watched the Patriots play at Foxborough since the Deflategate scandal first broke, and says the reason why he hasn't gone is because he hasn't been invited. In reality, though, he is the NFL commissioner, and therefore doesn't need an invitation to go to an NFL game.

We all know why he hasn't attended a New England game, and it would be quite a sight to behold if Patriots fans did react in the way Gronk has described and carry the NFL commissioner back onto a plane to stop him from watching the game.

You never know when it comes to football fans these days, though. It very well could happen.

