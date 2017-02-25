The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

It’s no secret that the WWE are open to doing business with the UFC, as we’ve seen in the past with Ronda Rousey making an epic appearance at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock.

Following that, we saw Vince McMahon allow Brock Lesnar to make a return to the Octagon at UFC 200 where he defeated Mark Hunt – before it was later ruled a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

UFC - WWE CROSSOVER

It’s been well-documented that WWE are still interested in some of the UFC’s biggest names, with Paige VanZant, Rousey and Conor McGregor the names that continue to pop up the most.

McGregor has been vocal about the WWE and their stars, and obviously, it didn’t sit well with most of them and now The New Day have been discussing a potential WWE appearance for the Notorious.

While talking to TMZ about hosting WrestleMania 33, they displayed no interest in wanting to get hit for real inside of the Octagon, but welcomed the Irishman to potentially make the jump one day.

Xavier Woods said: “I think the general consensus is that what we do are two very different things.

“People say what they want to in interviews and things like that, but at the end of the day, we do what we do and he does what he does. You asking us this question just verifies, yes, he’s talking about it, getting people talking about it, get a stir, get a buzz going. You know, good for him then.”

OPEN INVITATION

Big E also had his say with a simple, positive message – and was one of the many stars to respond to McGregor’s trash talk last year, even if it was in a humorous manner, and it sounded like he was sweet talking the Irishman to come over.

He added: “He’s the man. He’s the man, though.”

Kofi Kingston, who is often seen as the wisest of the trio, admitted that he’d like to see the current UFC lightweight champion in the company one day.

He said: “If you have been following on Twitter, all the back and forth, there’s a lot of WWE superstars that have given Conor an open invitation.

“So, just like you guys, we’d all like to see that happen. If it were to happen, it’d be very interesting, to say the least.

“Him on the mic is unmatched in the UFC, so who knows. You never know.”

McGregor hasn’t completely ruled out a WrestleMania appearance, so who knows, you may even catch him dancing in the ring with the hosts in Orlando on April 2.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

