Brooks Koepka has an early contender for the 'most unsportsmanlike behaviour' award for this weekend after losing his cool at the Honda Classic golf tournament.

The 26-year-old American hit a drive that actually ended up in the fairway - but deemed it unsatisfactory, which resulted in him snapping his driver into two pieces, much to the surprise of the commentary team.

He then calmly handed the remains of his club back to his caddy and made his way down the course, much to the amusement of the crowd and commentary team.

Koepka, a member of the USA's 2016 Ryder Cup team, has struggled for form in Bermuda over the last couple of days.

After an opening round in which he started with a triple bogey, his frustration got the better of him on hole number 11.

Koepka finished the day with a final score of 78, which is 8 over par.

He will have to source a new driver before he heads to the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico next week.

You can see him snapping his driver in half in the video below.

This wasn't the only incident for the golfer, however.

With his ball finding the rough stuff on one of the holes, his attempted swing was interrupted by the tree next to him, which led to him scuffing his shot and the move rolling a few inches in front of him.

It's safe to say he didn't have the best of times during his round, but anyone who plays golf will understand his frustrations.

One round you can play like your peak Tiger Woods, the next round, well, you can play like Koepka.

