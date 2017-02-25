As expected, The Rock has been in the headlines this week for his antics before and after Monday Night Raw.

The fans inside the arena were told to stick around as they were going to be filming ‘Fighting with my Family’, a movie based around Paige, and were going to use a real crowd for it.

HIGH PRAISE

However, the biggest talking point from Monday night saw The Great One give in to the constant CM Punk chants, and left the former WWE Champion a voicemail – who was out walking his dog.

His brilliant night didn’t end there either, as he took to Instagram to praise and share a wonderful story about how he once saw one particular star in action on the independent scene, and knew he’d make it to the big time.

That man? Kevin Owens.

As you’ll be able to see below, he posted: “Appreciate the Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by ‘The People’s Hood’ to say hello. People’s Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms.

“We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012). I was training with Curt Hawkins and Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel).

KILL STEEN KILL

“After our workout, me and Curt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said, ‘Dude, I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He’s amazing.’

“Curt said, ‘That’s my good friend Kevin Owens.’ I said, ‘Well, tell your friend he’s bad ass and I hope WWE signs him.’ Now five years later and relentless hard work, he’s WWE Universal Champion.

“I like when good things happen to good, hard working people. He’s an a*****e, though, for growing a better beard than I can.”

It’s great to see The Rock praise the current crop of talent, and it’s probably the motivation he’ll need heading into Fastlane when he defends his title against Goldberg.

Owens does get a lot of criticism from a section of the fans, so hopefully, this can change their opinion of him too.

What do you make of The Rock praising Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

