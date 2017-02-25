Father time has come for most of the modern NBA’s legends over the last 12 months as Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett were dragged into retirement as the calendar flipped another year.

Dwyane Wade is now one of the old guard and he is putting up one heck of a fight against the undefeated forces of time.

During last night’s 128-121 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns, Flash threw in 23 points and none of them were more critical than a vintage flush with 41.6 seconds to go in the game.

The Robbins, Illinois native had some help from Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic who chipped in with 22 and 20 points respectively.

It seems like the oldest man on the roster has been there for his hometown team when they have needed him all season long.

He has answered the bell multiple times and during this game, faced with a much younger seven-footer, D-Wade decided it was time to climb the mountaintop again.

Best of all, after throwing down the hammer he decided to raise the roof in celebration with his teammates. Chicago’s own might be playing the role of elder statesman these days, but he can still get up when he needs to.

Just like the running man, the cabbage patch and raising the roof, number three is a classic for a reason.

Wade will have to keep up his renaissance year in order for Chi-town to stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.