Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers calls Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the best ever

In terms of pure talent and the ability to do anything on a football field, many NFL quarterbacks consider Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers to be the best in the business.

However, Rodgers only has one Super Bowl ring, while his New England counterpart Tom Brady just won his fifth at Super Bowl LI in dramatic fashion.

Since greatness recognizes greatness, Rodgers took note of Brady's significant accomplishment and shared his thoughts on the legendary Patriots quarterback.

On a recent episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Rodgers admitted that all other NFL quarterbacks are chasing Brady, who he considers the best of all-time:

“I felt bad for [Atlanta Falcons quarterback] Matt [Ryan]," he said about the NFL MVP's team's Super Bowl collapse. "I have gotten to know him over the years, he is a fantastic guy; he had an incredible MVP season and sitting there 28-3 I think everybody watching and probably at the game was thinking ‘Atlanta is gonna get their ring sized up here pretty soon.’ So that was disappointing.

"So from a fan’s perspective, what a great game to watch and to see Tom in his greatness on display one more time. I mean, he didn’t need to win that to prove that he’s the G.O.A.T., but just another part of his legacy there.”

The clip where Bensinger interviews Rodgers can be seen here:

For a competitor like Rodgers, rings are what matter when building a legacy, and the fact that his Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game to Ryan's Falcons will weigh on him all offseason.

However, Brady knows it's likely only a matter of time before he and Rodgers meet in the big game, based on what he told WEEI earlier this year he sees in the Green Bay quarterback:

“I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, just because of his physical ability,” Brady said on WEEI. “Some of the plays he makes are just - they’re just phenomenal. Not just the throws but the scrambles.

“Everything really looks effortless with him, which is probably the amazing part. He’s definitely working hard, but he’s making hard look easy. It’s a very effortless style he plays with. The velocity of the ball, the placement of the ball, he’s just an incredible player. He works very hard at it, he’s a very talented player, and he’s just having an incredible season. It’s fun to watch him play I always love watching him play. Whenever he’s on, I usually stay up and watch.”

Though there could be only one winner if Rodgers and Brady meet up for a Super Bowl sometime in the next couple of seasons, everyone who loves the NFL would be in for a treat watching two all-time greats battle it out.

