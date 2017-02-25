WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

It's a well-known fact that Roman Reigns' main event push has caused a huge split amongst WWE fans as to whether or not they actually like him.

Like him or not, though, you can't argue against the statement that he has improved as a superstar over the years. From calling Sheamus 'tater tots' in one of his promos to having fantastic matches with AJ Styles, to also breaking a few WWE records.

WWE noted four records which The Big Dog holds in one of their most recent videos, and some of them are quite impressive.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Reigns (alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield) knocked up 12 victories before their first loss in six-man tag team matches, going undefeated for six months. He also tied the record in 2013 for the most eliminations in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match with four.

The Big Dog also holds the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations in a single Rumble with 12, and he has main evented the largest WWE show in history, that being WrestleMania 32 when a reported 101,763 people watched the event inside AT&T Stadium.

Article continues below

Some good records accomplished by Reigns, but WWE fans were quicker to come up with their own records which the three-time WWE champion also holds, ones that the company is unlikely to boast or talk about.

Reigns is getting better and better each day in the WWE, and eventually, he probably will become the superstar Vince McMahon wants him to be, but it still might not happen for a while.

Several fans have requested for the company to turn The Big Dog heel in order for him to get over with the fans. Some people might not love him until that happens, but considering he's already receiving boos, he's already half way there.

Still, considering Reigns has only been a part of the main roster for only four years, he's already achieved a lot more than what some superstars do across their entire careers. Whether those records be good or bad ones, you can't argue with the fact he is causing an impact within the wrestling community.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms