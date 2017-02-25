Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

Eddie Jones wants his England players to keep their eyes on the ball.

Eddie Jones wary after Claudio Ranieri's sacking

Football News
Eddie Jones has insisted that he isn't untouchable as England head coach, despite the team going on a record winning streak under his tenure - citing Claudio Ranieri's fall from grace at Leicester City as proof.

The England boss has led his team to 15 wins from 15 matches and that run could be extended this weekend if the Six Nations clash with Italy goes smoothly tomorrow at Twickenham.

However, Jones has reiterated that he doesn't feel wholly secure in the job - telling the England players that they must be wary of Leicester's sharp decline in maintaining their form going forward.

“I wasn’t surprised because you know how football thinks,” Jones responded to the subject of Ranieri's sacking.

“Rugby will be the same, there’s no doubt, because everyone wants instant results. I’ll lose a game and people will be asking ‘when’s he on the plane home’?

“That’s the reality of sport these days. That’s the reality of life."

From this statement of intent, it can be deemed that Jones is not one to bask in former glories - which is why a visit to Twickenham should be an entirely daunting prospect for Italy right now, after successive demolitions at the hands of both Wales and Ireland.

As 2017 began, following England's 100% win ratio for last year, Jones talked to his players about the two "most winning" sides in the country - his England and Ranieri's Leicester team - warning them against any notions of complacency.

Captain Dylan Hartley gave an insight into what was said: “We looked at an article which was about either the club or Ranieri getting ruthless because they had a bad loss.

England Training Session

“The message to us was you don’t get ruthless after a bad loss - you get ruthless while winning.

“So our message is ‘let’s get ruthless now. Let’s not take our foot off the gas, let’s train harder because who else will be training as hard as us?’ This week we’ve said it again. The time to be ruthless is now.”

A week is a long time in sport - it was only on Wednesday that Jones was sharing coaching wisdom with Antonio Conte, whose Chelsea side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League. Yesterday, he was reflecting on the sad state of affairs with regards to Ranieri.

“You can understand why coaches are so insecure,” Jones admitted. “Why we are always looking over our shoulder.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

“It’s saddening when you see someone who’s done something absolutely marvellous get sacked. I don’t know if you’ve ever been sacked, but it’s humiliating…It’s a humiliating experience.

“He won’t be walking round Leicester with his head held high, he’ll be feeling terrible.

“The same thing could happen in rugby - nothing would surprise me.”

