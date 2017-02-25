The build up to David Haye's fight with Tony Bellew has bordered on the ridiculous at times.

Even when Haye was training halfway around the world, the pair continued to trade insults and aim digs at each other.

And now the long-awaited bout is just a matter of weeks away, the time for talking is (finally) almost over.

So when Haye appeared on Soccer AM Saturday morning, there was no chance he was going to waste another opportunity to slag off his upcoming opponent.

As you would expect, Haye was in a confident mood ahead of the fight - particularly when he watched a feature Soccer AM created involving Bellew and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The Sky Sports pundit took to the ring with his fellow Liverpudlian to discuss his tactics and potential weaknesses Haye might have - see the video below.

Surprisingly, Bellew was quite complimentary about one of Haye's set movements but believes he will avoid the trap most fall into when faced by the former heavyweight champion's jab.

Nevertheless, after seeing how his opponent is preparing to combat him, Haye still looked pretty relaxed.

"I've heard it all before," he reacted.

"Mike Tyson said it best: 'Everyone's got a fantastic plan till they get punched in the face'

"And then it goes back to 'Maybe he was better than I thought he was'"

The Hayemaker also reacted to Bellew's claims his feet aren't as good as his adversary's.

The 36-year-old added: "No, he has terrible footwork, it's horrible.

"My feet are fantastic, look at them! In his small little mind, he thinks he's got better legs and the fact he thinks he's got better legs lets me know he doesn't know what he's talking about.

"What he should have said is: 'David's got way better legs than me, he's faster than me, he punches harder than me, he's bigger, he's fought better people, he's won more titles, he's better looking, he's got bigger biceps and I'm going to get destroyed'"

Safe to say, Haye fancies his chances then.

Arguably, the funniest part of the video is seeing how uncomfortable Carragher looked in the ring, though.

To say he looks like a fish out of water probably sums it up best!

