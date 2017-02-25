Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant.

Golden State Warriors approach Turner Sports over Shaquille O’Neal’s jabs at Javale McGee

JaVale McGee’s beef with Shaquille O’Neal over Shaqtin’ A Fool is being taken to the next level as his team is now getting involved.

According to ESPN, Golden State has contacted Turner Sports about their Analysts’ treatment of their backup center.

The club has expressed concern over how the negative press from the multiple segments has damaged McGee’s reputation around the league.

A Turner source also confirmed that there was an “internal discussion” after the Twitter blowup between The Diesel and the Dubs big man.

Friday’s incident exploded after Shaq featured a Doctor Strange parody about McGee on Inside the NBA led to a full on beef between the two centers.

There have been plenty of bloopers featuring the former Wolfpack member on YouTube and on television over the years for his confusing decisions on the court.

McGee has rarely warranted any criticism outside of being a good-natured goofball on the court, but he thinks that Superman took it a bit too far.

His teammate Kevin Durant even leaped to his defence and attacked the Hall of Famer’s basketball ability by saying he played with no skill and was just physically gifted.

Shaq went on to tell KD that this beef didn’t concern him and that he still believes that Warriors big man is a ‘bum’ in his estimation.

It would be safe to bet that The Big Aristotle isn’t done tweaking Golden State, but he will have to do so without going so hard at McGee in the future.

This beef doesn’t seem any closer to resolved, even after the Warriors’ requests.

