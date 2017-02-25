Jamie Carragher spent his entire 17-year playing career with Liverpool, but during that time the Reds legend failed to win a single Premier League title.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City both boast more league titles in the Premier League era than the Anfield outfit who haven't won England's top prize since 1990.

Even Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez and Kenny Dalglish - during his second spell in charge - could not inspire Liverpool to league success in an era where Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United became dominant in the top flight.

And Carragher had to watch on from pitchside with "envy", as the Foxes capped off their miraculous season by lifting the Premier League trophy in front a joyous King Power Stadium crowd back in May last year.

There were a number of names is Leicester's title-winning squad which are quite unbelievable when they are recalled. Wes Morgan, Shinji Okazaki, Marc Albrighton and Leonardo Ulloa - just a select few names that have defied the odds to win the Premier League.

But as Carragher reflects on his career, he will not be one of them. And after criticising Leicester's sacking of Claudio Ranieri on Thursday evening, the 39-year-old believes the club need to have a reality check after sacking the Italian nine months after winning the title.

Leicester a yo-yo club

"This is Leicester City," said Carragher per the Daily Mail. "They are a yo-yo club and always have been. Winning the title was not suddenly going to transform their status within the game. Last season was a freak.

"Now, though, normal service has been resumed and they are fighting the drop."

One of the questions for Leicester fans would be: would they chose Premier League security over winning the title?

And it almost every instance, Foxes fans would likely choose the latter - the opportunity to do the unthinkable and watch a remarkable piece of history being written.

That too, it seems, would have been Carragher's choice also at Liverpool.

The Reds are now just a few months away from it becoming officially 27 years since they last won the league, and since then they have flirted in and around the top four - only coming seriously close to winning the title on a few occasions.

Carragher would accept relegation

And Carragher admits he would have accepted the worst possible outcome in the Premier League with Liverpool if it meant he had the chance to get his hands on an elusive league title.

"Put it another way," Carragher added. "If I was given the choice of Liverpool winning the league next season — after a 27-year drought with the fear another 27 barren years could follow — then being relegated in 2019 or having two years of finishing in the top four, I'd pick the first option every single time."

The legendary Reds defender did win the 2005 Champions League with Liverpool thanks to a top-four finish, but it appears the former England international is still feeling the similar pain Steven Gerrard will be going through - reflecting on the one trophy that got away.

