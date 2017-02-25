When your team wins its first World Series since 1908, you're allowed to go big with your celebrations.

Though Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez had only been alive for 24 of those 108 World Series-less years, he went all out to make sure he immortalized his team's impressive comeback from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians in a wild seven-game series this past season.

Now, at spring training, Baez is ready to show off what he's worked on this offseason.

MLB.com reporter Carrie Muskat tweeted a photo of Baez's incredible left arm tattoo, which features the World Series trophy:

That ink by itself is impressive, but the young infielder, who hit two home runs and had eight RBI in the 2016 postseason, isn't done yet.

According to Muskat's MLB.com story, Baez has more planned for his left arm in the future:

"When my whole arm is finished, it's going to make more sense," he said. "It looks really nice but it's there, alone. I've got another thing [planned] for my arm."

But what if the Cubs win another World Series trophy in the next couple of years? Baez had the perfect response for that question:

"I still have my legs and my back," he said.

With the young talent the Cubs have put together in recent years, another title certainly isn't out of the question.

