Over the past few months, we have all witnessed The Big Show’s incredible body transformation as he made it his aim to get in better shape for when he returns to the ring, as well as his general health and wellbeing.

He hasn’t been hiding his amazing progress on social media either as he prepares for his WrestleMania 33 clash against Shaquille O’Neal.

In fact, he’s probably in better shape now than he was 20 years ago, and the fans have been absolutely loving the motivation he’s been showing lately.

However, it seems as if the excitement has only been one-sided to this point, as The Big Show spoke to WWE.com and explained that Shaq isn’t showing him that he’s ready for their match, and he also claimed that this could be his final WrestleMania – so understandably, he isn’t too happy.

He said: “I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it.

“And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, ‘Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!’ I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favour to Shaq.

“This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable.

“I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash.

“Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

Although it’s probably a way to finally kick off their feud, Shaq has given almost no indication whatsoever that this match is taking place, so it’s his move now.

Do you think The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal will happen at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

