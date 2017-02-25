Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Helping hand: Trump shares a moment with McIlroy on the green.

Rory McIlroy defends his round of golf with Donald Trump

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rory McIlroy has responded to widespread backlash from his decision to play golf with Donald Trump last week, insisting that there was no political statement being made by the Northern Irishman.

Currently ranked third in the world, McIlroy shared a golf cart with President Trump for the entire 18-hole course as he continues to regain his sharpness ahead of next week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

However, after being slated for accepting Trump's invitation, McIlroy has had to make his intentions clear - insisting that the sport of golf itself was the solitary common ground between the pair.

Article continues below

"I don't agree with everything my friends and family say or do, but I still play golf with them," McIlroy professed.

"Last week, I was invited to play golf with the President of the United States. Whether you respect the person that holds that position or not, you respect the office he holds.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

"This wasn't an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind. It was, quite simply, a round of golf. Golf was our common ground, nothing else.

"I've travelled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures.

"To be called a fascist and a bigot by some people because I spent time in someone's company is ridiculous.

"I hope, to some degree, this clarifies my decision to accept the invitation that was extended to me. Thanks to everyone for your continued support and I look forward to making my comeback in Mexico next week!"

The 27-year-old admits to being pleasantly surprised at Trump's golfing prowess, on the Trump International course that is one of a number of complexes owned by the 70-year-old.

"[Trump] probably shot around 80," McIlroy is quoted as revealing to No Laying Up. "He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

The New Day comment on Conor McGregor’s potential WWE switch

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again