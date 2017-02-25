Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Shaw.

Twitter reacts as Sutton United put defender in goal because they sacked Wayne Shaw

Wayne Shaw has undoubtedly been one of the biggest talking points of the week – that was until Leicester sacked Claudio Ranieri.

But now the 45-year-old former Sutton United man and the veteran Italian tactician can now claim to have been harshly done by, though the former may just have the last laugh.

This Saturday, Sutton were taking on Torquay in the league, and suddenly found themselves in need of a goalkeeper.

With their first choice stopper Ross Worner coming off with an injury, they were forced to put a defender between the sticks, much to the delight of practically everybody.

Shaw had been sacked by the club following their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal last week having been spotted eating a pie in the dugout.

Both the FA and the gambling commission are investigating the incident, but it has left Sutton short-handed between the sticks, which means they have had to put an outfield player in goal for the remainder of the encounter.

The lucky man in question is 35-year-old defender Simon Downer. How he feels about filling in for Shaw is unknown, but judging by the response below everybody else finds it hilarious.

It's a case of poetic justice like no other, and we don't know whether to join in or feel slightly bad for them. Their story has gone from the sublime to the ridiculous in the blink of an eye.

So far this season, despite their impressive run in the FA Cup, Sutton are struggling in the league and find themselves in a relegation battle.

Manage Paul Doswell must secretly be wishing the pie-munching roly-poly goalkeeper was still available.

Anyway, below are some of the best reactions...

