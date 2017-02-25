Sean Payton explains why Dak Prescott will avoid a sophomore slump

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Dak Prescott.

Sean Payton doesn't expect Dak Prescott to have a sophomore slump

It is widely expected that when a player has an incredible first season, they'll follow it up the next year with a sophomore slump. Especially at the quarterback position, we have seen it happen many times in the past.

Robert Griffin III and Todd Gurley are modern examples of the sophomore slump. It doesn't happen to everyone, and there have been several exceptions to the rule.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott might be the next player to not have a sophomore slump, at least that's what New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton thinks.

Payton said about the quarterback during a radio appearance earlier this week, according to ESPN: “I’m not even talking or discussing sophomore slumps. I’m looking at cutups and looking at improving and inserting some new thoughts and ideas.

"You shake his hand and you feel like he’s a guy who’s hard to get off his spot and that’s going to serve him well throughout his career. I like the look in his eye. When the game starts and you’re watching the game, you feel calm watching him play -- and that’s a good trait because you trust him.”

Although it's weird to judge a quarterback's success by the way which they shake your hand, it does show his calmness and confidence within himself, which are great traits for a player to have. Something which he demonstrated during his rookie year.

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Prescott earned himself the Rookie of the Year award after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions, helping the Cowboys earn the number one seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record, breaking several rookie records along the way.

The other pieces on Dallas' offense such as their offensive line, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley, and Jason Witten may have a played a big part towards the team's success in 2016, but it's worth noting that all of those players will be around him next year as well. Being more used to the scheme will certainly help after playing under it for a year, but that also means defenses have more film on him too.

The ingredients are there for Prescott to succeed, but you can never eliminate the chance of him slumping too.

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Topics:
Dak Prescott
Jason Witten
Dez Bryant
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

