Oklahoma City has been criticised for not putting enough help around their franchise star over the course of the season.

Russell Westbrook is a man possessed on the court as he is still on the course to average a triple double over the length of an entire NBA campaign.

Despite his prolific effort to keep his squad afloat they sit at 32-25 and hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference. A move would need to be made for the team to truly compete on a level with the larger powers near the top of the standings.

They decided to deal Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow to the Chicago Bulls for Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second round pick.

Doug McDermott told the media that he is happy to be on the other side of the fury that Westbrook plays with every night now that he is a member of the Thunder.

As a pure shooter, Doug McBuckets will fill the role of shooter that Morrow was supposed to play for OKC. Taj Gibson is a veteran presence in the paint who will shore up the restricted area while Enes Kanter returns from a broken arm.

McDermott was always billed as an offensive threat but never really got a chance to shine in the United Center, now in Oklahoma the shots will be there.

Unfortunately for the rest of the league, Westbrook will not be slowing up anytime soon if he can help it and he will do his best to get the Thunder back to the playoffs.