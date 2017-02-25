Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The fan got onto the ring and swung at one of the boxers.

Video: Fan attempts to punch boxer mid-fight

A bizarre moment of drama interrupted what was otherwise quite a normal Boxeo Telemundo event in the Tony Rosa Community Centre in Palm Bay, Florida on Friday night.

During the final round of the bout between Joshua Pagan and Jose Resendiz, two undefeated rising stars, a member of the crowd climbed onto the apron and incredibly attempted to throw a punch at a rather bemused Resendiz.

Thought to be a fan of Pagan, the intruder was swiftly restrained by security and removed from the building as both boxers looked on in confusion whilst attempting to catch their breath.

At first it looked as though the supporter was a member of Pagan’s entourage trying to stop the fight, until the moment he sensationally swung at the Puerto Rican’s opponent.

As if the notion of a fan trying to punch a boxer wasn’t controversial enough, the fire was fuelled further due to the fact that Resendiz was well on the offensive during the sixth and final round and looked set knock his opponent out.

This strongly suggests the fan was trying to save Pagan from succumbing to the first defeat of his career, particularly as all the velocity had gone from the match following the bizarre incident.

Aside from having his momentum taken away, Resendiz, otherwise known as ‘Little Pacquiao’, went on to narrowly lose the fight by split decision, ending his undefeated streak.

You can see the sensational moment a fan tried to interfere in the video below.

I think it's safe to say something like this won't take place when David Haye meets Tony Bellew on March 4, or when Wembley plays host to Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko in late April.

As for the fight on Friday night, time for a rematch? Almost certainly.

