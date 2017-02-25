Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

There's one reason 'Doc' Rivers won't call DeMarcus Cousins by his nickname

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

DeMarcus Cousins has developed into one of the NBA's elite players in recent years and has been handed a new start in his career following the recent trade to New Orleans.

By now you all know the story: following his third consecutive appearance at All-Star - in New Orleans - Cousins was sent to the Pelicans alongside Omri Casspi in return for Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans and a first round and second round pick in the 2017 draft.

Cousins has been the major talking point around the league ever since his move to join fellow superstar Anthony Davis, creating 'Ice and Fire' in Louisiana was confirmed.

Boogie, as he is commonly known by fans, players and the media, played his first game as a Pelican in the blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, however, there were enough signs there to show that New Orleans are in good hands moving forward.

Speaking about the center, current L.A. Clippers head coach Glenn 'Doc' Rivers said that he felt too old to be calling DeMarcus by his nickname.

He said: "I'm 55. It's tough for me to call a grown man 'Boogie.'"

Which is ironic given Doc is far from being a doctor.

However, Rivers will have more pressing things on his mind than the nickname of a player not on his roster, like sorting out the Clippers' current issues against their supposed Western Conference rivals.

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets

Back-to-back defeats to the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs just prove one thing: the Clippers are still 'the Clippers'.

Good luck turning that around, 'Doc'.

Topics:
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Southwest Division

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers reveals his true feelings on longtime rival Tom Brady

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

The extreme things Gronkowski thinks fans will do to stop Goodell watching Patriots play

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

Kevin Owens brilliantly owns Goldberg during Twitter trash-talk war

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

WWE asks fans which Roman Reigns record is most impressive - their responses are hilarious [Tweets]

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Kasper Schmeichel becomes first Leicester player to send message to Ranieri

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan was told he couldn't use Man Utd's swimming pool [Yahoo]

Sean Payton explains why Dak Prescott will avoid a sophomore slump

Sean Payton explains why Dak Prescott will avoid a sophomore slump

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

The Big Show brutally hits out at Shaquille O'Neal ahead of WrestleMania 33

The Big Show brutally hits out at Shaquille O'Neal ahead of WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again