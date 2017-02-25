DeMarcus Cousins has developed into one of the NBA's elite players in recent years and has been handed a new start in his career following the recent trade to New Orleans.

By now you all know the story: following his third consecutive appearance at All-Star - in New Orleans - Cousins was sent to the Pelicans alongside Omri Casspi in return for Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans and a first round and second round pick in the 2017 draft.

Cousins has been the major talking point around the league ever since his move to join fellow superstar Anthony Davis, creating 'Ice and Fire' in Louisiana was confirmed.

Boogie, as he is commonly known by fans, players and the media, played his first game as a Pelican in the blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, however, there were enough signs there to show that New Orleans are in good hands moving forward.

Speaking about the center, current L.A. Clippers head coach Glenn 'Doc' Rivers said that he felt too old to be calling DeMarcus by his nickname.

He said: "I'm 55. It's tough for me to call a grown man 'Boogie.'"

Which is ironic given Doc is far from being a doctor.

However, Rivers will have more pressing things on his mind than the nickname of a player not on his roster, like sorting out the Clippers' current issues against their supposed Western Conference rivals.

Back-to-back defeats to the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs just prove one thing: the Clippers are still 'the Clippers'.

Good luck turning that around, 'Doc'.