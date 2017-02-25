Leicester City’s players have been heavily criticised for their involvement in Claudio Ranieri’s sacking at the club.

According to reports, players held a meeting with the owners in Seville this week to discuss the team’s problems. And on Thursday evening, it was announced that the Italian would be leaving his post just nine months after delivering a Premier League trophy.

Among those to express their disapproval at Leicester’s players was former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who hit out at those who attended the meeting - The Times claim Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy were in attendance - in his Daily Mail column.

“I’m raging with the role of the players, especially after it emerged there was a summit in Seville with the owners,” Carragher wrote.

“A summit! Who organised it? Who attended it? Where was it? When did it take place? I find it extraordinary to do that to a man who'd helped them achieve the unthinkable.

“Ranieri conjured a spell 12 months ago and the miracle became possible as his input coincided with these players having the best season of their lives, allowing them to pounce when every other top club under-achieved.

“Those players should think about Ranieri for the rest of their lives and be eternally thankful for what he helped them achieve.”

Lack of tributes from the players

There has also been criticism for the lack of tributes paid to Ranieri by his former players, at least in public anyway.

Schmeichel became the first on Friday, more than 24 hours after Ranieri was sacked. He posted a message on Instagram thanking the 65-year-old “for everything he’s done for Leicester City Football Club, and for me personally.”

Mahrez has now paid tribute

And Riyad Mahrez, a player whose form this season didn’t help Ranieri in the slightest, followed Schmeichel’s lead on Saturday afternoon.

The Algerian, last season’s PFA Player of the Year, posted a picture on Twitter of himself with his ex-boss and praised Ranieri for believing in him from day one.

Fans react

Mahrez probably thought he was doing the right thing by sending a message to Ranieri on social media.

However, the fact that it arrived two days after the announcement was made has upset fans.

Check out the reaction to his tweets.

The criticism will continue to pour down on Mahrez and his teammates - more so if they improve from this point on - but at least the 26-year-old has sent a thank you message to the man who helped him to achieve heights he probably couldn’t have imagined reaching.

We can only hope all of Leicester’s players sent their message to Ranieri privately.

