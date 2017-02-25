N'Golo Kante reveals the position he used play before becoming a midfielder

N'Golo Kante did what no unknown foreign signing is expected to do upon their arrival in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old signed for Leicester City in the summer of 2015 as an unknown prospect who had cost the club £5.6 million from Ligue 1 outfit Caen, but left an immediate impression in England.

While Foxes fans were not unconvinced by his arrival, they were hardly jumping for joy either. No one had heard of the Paris-born midfielder up until that point.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, it took Kante absolutely no time at all to introduce himself to the King Power Stadium crowd with some standout performances for Leicester as they looked to ensure they remained in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

And everyone knows the rest is history, after the Foxes masterminded arguably the biggest shock in English football's history by defying the odds of relegation to win the Premier League for the first time.

Article continues below

Kante was a vital cog in a Claudio Ranieri's side that swept aside England's giants to be named champions of England, producing dominant and tireless performances from midfield.

The France international was so influential and hardworking right across the pitch for Leicester, that fans famously joked "70% of the earth is covered by water, the rest by N'Golo Kante".

Though it wasn't just Foxes supporters who were excited by Kante's impressive displays from midfield, with pundits, players and managers all taking a shine to the Frenchman, who was snapped in a £30 million deal by Antonio Conte at Chelsea last summer.

Kante's position switch

But Kante has admitted his Premier League fortunes could have been somewhat different had his former boss at Caen not noticed his exceptional ability at being able to recover the ball.

"When I first went into the senior game I was more of an attacking player to begin with," said Kante, per Goal. "For two or three years I played on the wing, when I went to Boulogne in 2011 I started playing in the middle as a central midfielder.

"To be honest, it was only when I was first in the French Ligue 1 that my manager and other people started to say, ‘Okay, N’Golo recovers a lot of balls'. Before that, I didn’t consider it to be my job in the team.

"I don’t think of it like that, it just happens. I didn’t especially discover this quality in myself. When we have to defend, I just try to recover the ball for the team because it’s important, but I always try to go forward when we have the ball."

And Kante's commanding displays from midfield for Chelsea this campaign means he is very much on course for a second successive Premier League title with two different clubs, as Conte's men appear to be running away with the title.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms