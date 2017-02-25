Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He thinks they should have fought at UFC 209.

Joe Rogan critical of UFC over poor decision regarding the Diaz brothers

The next time UFC returns to our television screens is next Saturday night where Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown in a rematch with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

In the co-main event of UFC 209, we’ll finally get to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson meet inside of the Octagon, and they’re backed up by a strong undercard featuring the likes of Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Rashad Evans.

Although it’s shaping up to be a great event, UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes the organisation missed out on a 'guaranteed two million pay-per-view buys,' simply because they didn’t feature the Diaz brothers on the card.

UFC president Dana White had previously revealed that both Nick and Nate turned down fights – with the latter reportedly refusing to fight Eddie Alvarez.

Despite that, Rogan spoke of his disappointment on his podcast, claiming the UFC should have held the event in Stockton, California and had both fighters in action.

He said: “UFC 209 is coming up, but it’s not in Stockton. That s**t is unconscionable.

“They had one opportunity ever in the history of the UFC to do it, I planned episode 911 (of the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast) to be Alex Jones.

“They should have planned episode 209 to be in f*****g Stockton with Nick and Nate Diaz. I guarantee you that s**t would have gotten two million pay-per-view buys.”

Perhaps two million is a slightly ambitious, but there’s no denying that it would have been a memorable event had they featured Diaz brothers – who represent Stockton and the 209 area code highly – at UFC 209.

Rogan also had an epic suggestion for Nick’s fight, had he been at UFC 209; a rematch with the returning Georges St-Pierre after the Canadian walked out the victor in their meeting in 2013.

Should UFC 209 have taken place in Stockton and featured the Diaz brothers? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

