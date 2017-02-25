Report: Chicago Bulls wanted to swap Jimmy Butler for a Western Conference guard

What is going on with the Chicago Bulls? Well, nobody really knows.

The former Eastern Conference powerhouse, who are still searching for their first title since the Michael Jordan era, have endured a turbulent season on and off the hardwood.

Their summer moves to bring in veterans Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade have failed to inspire a challenge to the Cleveland Cavaliers - unsurprising, really.

It looked like they were prepared to blow it all up as the trade deadline approached with rumours circling about Jimmy Butler's future.

However, Jimmy Buckets stayed put. The front office did opt to send Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second round pick to OKC for Anthony Morrow, Joffrey Lauvergne and Cameron Payne (don't even get me started).

Sitting seventh in the east, it is likely the Bulls will return to the playoffs, but face a likely first round exit as they fail to stack up against any of the conference's top four.

The Boston Celtics were seen as the most likely destination for Butler but their reluctance to part with Brooklyn's 2017 first round pick was a sticking point. With the upcoming draft class possessing such talent, you can see why the Bulls were so keen.

According to Arizona Sports' 'Burns & Gambo' podcast, the Nets' pick wasn't the only thing Chicago would've accepted for Butler. It is believed they offered their All-Star swingman to the Phoenix Suns in return for sophomore point guard Devin Booker.

No deal materialised, Butler stayed in Chi-Town, Booker is still a Sun, the Celtics still have 50,000 draft picks and Chicago fans are no clearer about the direction their team is headed.