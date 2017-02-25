Official online NBA destination in the UK

Boston had a very interesting trade deadline as they tried to formulate a deal that would allow them to use the assets they had accumulated in recent years for a superstar.

There was talk of both Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George and Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler being available.

Celtics brass tried to have some initial conversations concerning the two star wings before they decided to keep their assets rather than going for a big move.

In the end, the storied franchise was unwilling to part with at least one of the Brooklyn Nets picks that the team acquired in dealing Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to New York.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN on The Lowe Post, the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers had their eyes locked on what their Eastern Conference rivals were planning.

He said: “The Cavs were on pins and needles yesterday about the Celtics (possibly) getting Paul George or Jimmy Butler. Pins and needles.

“If it’s Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, and Jimmy Butler, the Cavs might be out there saying, “We might have to trade Kevin Love.”

Cleveland still leads the Celtics by four games at the top of the standings in the East and look to hold their lead behind inspired play in the month of February.

The Cavs still have to weather Kevin Love’s knee surgery and J.R. Smith’s return from injury along with the other lurking disasters that every title team needs to avoid.

Fans of the C’s will have to hope that their team can help close the gap this summer when they have max cap space and a chance at the number one pick in the draft.

Then, they will really have Cleveland shaking in their boots.

